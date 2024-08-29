Nigerian politician, Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has jumped on the trending Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance challenge

The Anambra governor was spotted raising his legs in a viral video as he attempted to replicate the popular dance moves

Soludo’s submission sparked a series of interesting comments after his video made the rounds

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Awka, Anambra state - Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state is the latest public figure to jump on the trending Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance challenge.

This is as Anambra celebrated 33 years of statehood.

Nigerians react to Soludo's Gwo Gwo Ngwo challenge. Photo credit: @CCSoludo

Source: Twitter

The challenge, started by skit maker Chukwuebuka Amuzie, the Nigerian comedian known as Brain Jotter, won the hearts of many Nigerians, especially after the over 90-year-old singer behind the song, Mike Ejeagha, received goodwill from netizens.

The governor brought the video to life, singing and smiling as he raised his leg to replicate the popular dance. See his video below:

Netizens react to Soludo’s dance

Legit.ng gathered some reactions to Soludo’s Gwo Gwo Ngwo challenge from X (formerly Twitter). Read them below:

@Envir1Democracy wrote:

"Not a bad one. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy!"

@Revolution1_now said:

"When elderly people act like children is sometimes fun."

@DanielFrid34301 commented:

"I love the vibes."

Anambra at 33: 'No plans to borrow N245b'

Meanwhile, in his remarks while briefing journalists at the Governor’s Lodge in Amawbia, to mark the 33rd anniversary of the state’s creation, Soludo insisted that his administration had no plans to borrow any money to fund its budget.

He said the state would only borrow for bankable projects with a high probability of generating returns to repay the debt.

The governor described the reports claiming that the state government was planning to borrow N245 billion to fund the 2024 budget as false, stating that his administration could not borrow such an amount while running a deficit of N121 billion for the 2024 appropriation.

Brainjotter gifts Mike Ejeagha N2 million

Legit.ng earlier reported that skit maker Brainjotter gave Ejeagha financial compensation for dancing to his song.

According to a screenshot shared on social media, the skit maker sent the veteran singer N2 million.

Some Nigerians, however, argued that Brainjotter's N2m donation was too small and did not justify using Ejeagba's song without his consent.

