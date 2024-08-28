The Benue State High Court has extended the interim injunction preventing the APC from dissolving the Comrade Augustine Agada-led State Working Committee

Markurdi, Benue state - In a dramatic development in the ongoing Benue State APC political saga, the recently dissolved Comrade Augustine Agada-led State Working Committee has achieved a significant legal victory.

The Benue State High Court has extended the interim injunction that prevents the APC from disbanding the state’s Working Committee, which Agada leads.

This decision follows an initial interim injunction issued on August 21, 2024, in Makurdi, which the National Party Executives had disregarded.

On August 28, 2024, the case resumed, with Agada’s legal team, led by M.T. Alyebo, advocating for the continuation of the injunction to maintain the status quo.

We've right to dissolve the committee, APC tells court

APC’s counsel, Yahaya D. Dangana SAN, supported by a team including the state’s Attorney General, argued that the APC had the right to dissolve the committee and challenged the court’s jurisdiction with a preliminary objection.

Alyebo countered that the preliminary objection did not prevent the court from upholding the injunction, TVC reported.

He requested the court to extend the interim order, which faced strong opposition from Dangana.

Court grants 7-day extention

Justice Igoche granted a seven-day extension of the interim order, dismissing Dangana’s claim that the injunction was served after the committee’s dissolution.

The court clarified that the injunction was issued earlier in the day before the dissolution occurred, The Punch reported.

This ruling is a pivotal moment in the legal struggle, keeping Agada’s leadership intact for the time being. The Ganduje-led National Working Committee of the APC now has seven days to either retract the dissolution directive or face potential contempt of court charges.

