A federal lawmaker, Philip Agbese, has hailed Governor Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia for the orderly conduct of the APC primaries

Agbese said the governor provided a transparent and inclusive environment for the peaceful conduct of the exercise

He added that the primaries were not only free and fair but also a true reflection of the desires of the grassroots members

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Makurdi, Benue state - Governor Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, has been commended for his leadership in ensuring the successful conduct of the recent APC local government primary elections across the 23 local government areas.

A member representing Ado/ Ogbadibo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency, Philip Agbese, hailed Governor Alia for the orderly conduct of the APC primaries.

Governor Alia hailed for creating a transparent and inclusive environment Photo credit: Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia

Source: Facebook

The Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives said the process was free of major incidents and allowed for the genuine expression of the people’s will.

He made this known in a statement made available for Legit.ng, adding that the governor created a transparent and inclusive environment for the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

Agbese further extended his gratitude to Governor Alia for prioritizing the security of APC members throughout the election process.

He noted that Alia’s coordination with security agencies played a key role in maintaining peace and order, which was essential for the success of the elections.

The lawmaker urged party members to remain united and to build on the success of these primaries as the APC prepares for the next phase of its political journey.

He also expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Austin Agada-led State Working Committee.

Agbese emphasized that the committee’s proactive approach ensured that the primaries were not only free and fair but also a true reflection of the desires of the grassroots members.

