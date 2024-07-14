The Nigerian Navy conducted a quarterly route march exercise across various cities, including Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja, with thousands of personnel participating

Abuja, FCT—On Saturday, July 13, thousands of Nigerian Navy personnel participated in a quarterly route march across various cities nationwide.

The exercise, according to a statement made available to Legit.ng by the Navy, is aimed at promoting physical fitness, combat readiness, and comradeship among personnel.

The route march, which covered over 10km in each location, saw personnel from different divisions complete the course within the specified time.

The exercise was held simultaneously in several cities, including Lagos, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Warri, Abuja, and others.

In Abuja, the exercise was led by the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, represented by Rear Admiral Kennedy Chukwu Ezete, the Chief of Administration, held at the Naval Unit Parade Ground, Asokoro.

Ogalla hails personnel’s performance

Speaking during the exercise, the CNS stated that “the essence of this exercise is to condition our bodies to ensure that we are physically fit to carry out our functions.”

He commended the personnel’s performance, noting that their dedication and enthusiasm were evident in their completion of the march.

Ogalla added that the exercise was also designed to boost public confidence in the Navy’s strength and operational readiness.

He further stated that the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to combat readiness and physical fitness is a critical aspect of its mandate to protect the nation’s territorial waters and interests.

Legit.ng gathers that the route march is a quarterly exercise aimed at maintaining the physical fitness and combat readiness of Nigerian Navy personnel.

