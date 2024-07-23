The wife of Nigeria's chief of the naval staff (CNS), vice admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, has said the challenges of officers’ wives, ratings’ partners, or military spouses are the same

Ijeoma Blessing Ogalla said military men's immediate family members are confronted with the challenge of lack of communication

Legit.ng reports that the Nigerian military is regarded as one of Africa's most capable forces

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism in Nigeria.

Asokoro, Abuja - Ijeoma Ogalla, the national president of the Naval Officers' Wives Association (NOWA), has called for the recognition of military wives as "home warriors."

She made the declaration during a seminar organised for the Naval Ratings Wives Association (NARAWA) with the theme “Marriage for Couples: A Lifetime Relay,” held recently at the Police Officers Wives Association Hall in Asokoro, Abuja.

Nigeria's military exists to keep the troublers of the nation at bay. Photo credit: @ridoradeola

Source: Twitter

Represented by NOWA vice president Zainab Akpan, Ogalla brought to attention the critical role that military wives play in supporting their spouses who are often deployed on the front lines.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She called for the need to provide the women with the necessary skills and support to manage their households and contribute economically, acknowledging the challenges they face due to their husbands' frequent absences.

Ogalla said:

“The challenges of officers’ wives, ratings’ wives, or military wives are similar because husbands are mostly not at home and the children are left with them.

“Sometimes, when these men return from the forefront of whatever their assignment is, they are faced with a long breach of dis-communication with their family. And sometimes, they don’t really tend to know their children as such.

“So, if we can bridge this gap, it can come a long way to really help these women and help our military and navy family as a whole.

“This seminar aims to support these 'home warriors' in managing their homes effectively and becoming economically empowered."

The seminar, part of the welfare initiatives by the chief of the naval staff (CNS), vice admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, included sessions on economic empowerment, effective home management, and skills acquisition.

Mrs. Ogalla noted that the initiatives are intended to help bridge the communication gap that often occurs during long deployments and to foster stronger family bonds.

Effective communication key in marriage

Simon Asemota and his wife, resource persons at the seminar, spoke about the importance of trust and effective communication in marriages.

Asemota stressed:

“A couple that doesn't talk doesn't have a marriage. Effectively communicating with partners and sharing goals is crucial for a strong marriage.”

Participants expressed their gratitude for the seminar, noting its impact on their perspectives and home management skills.

On her part, Bukola Bello, a NARAWA member, shared her commitment to encouraging her children to read more and engage in productive activities, challenging stereotypes about children raised in military barracks.

Her words:

“I have benefitted a lot from the seminar. One thing I learned is to buy books and engage your children with them, instead of asking them to go and play.”

Another participant, Chinenye Monday, praised the programme for teaching her new approaches to managing her home and improving communication with her spouse.

Lagbaja promotes Nigerian military

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja, the chief of army staff appealed to the general youth public to join the army.

He described the profession as "noble" and highlighted the numerous opportunities and benefits it offers.

Source: Legit.ng