Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has directed the Accountant-General to immediately close the bank accounts of all ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) in the state.

This decision was announced during a meeting at the Government House on Wednesday, August 28, with the Chairman of the Kano State Internal Revenue Service and heads of MDAs, adding that the agency should merge into a single treasury account.

The governor's directive aims to ensure that all government revenues are properly accounted for and utilized for the development of the state. By closing the bank accounts, the governor seeks to centralize financial management and prevent mismanagement of funds.

The move is expected to enhance transparency and accountability in the state's financial dealings, allowing the government to effectively track and utilize resources for the benefit of the people of Kano State.

