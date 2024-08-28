The Niger State Judiciary has dismissed three senior staff members and demoted another for serious official misconduct

Three senior staff members of the Niger State Judiciary have been dismissed from their positions due to serious official misconduct, while another officer has been demoted by two grade levels.

According to a statement from the Niger State Judicial Service Commission, the dismissed officers are Mohammed Abubakar, Ahmed Usman, and Usman Isah, with Fatima Sambo being the officer demoted. All four individuals were part of the High Court division.

Sack due to miscobduct, violation of regulations, says JSC

The dismissals were a result of serious misconduct that violated the commission's regulations, including disobedience to lawful orders, refusal to comply with transfer directives, and unauthorized absence from duty, African Independent Television reported.

Ahmed Usman, a Senior Registrar in the probate department, was found guilty of gross misconduct and misappropriation of funds amounting to over six hundred thousand Naira, as determined by an investigative committee.

Usman Isah, a Principal Registrar at the Magistrates Court in Minna, was dismissed for being absent from duty without permission or reasonable cause for over six months.

Fatima Sambo, a Senior Registrar also in the probate department, was demoted for negligent conduct and misappropriation of probate funds, The Punch reported.

The commission stated that these disciplinary actions were taken to protect the integrity of the judiciary and maintain public trust in the system.

