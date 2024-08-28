Ethiopia says mega-dam doubles electricity output

Egypt and Sudan have voiced concerns about the operation of Ethiopia's GERD dam without a three-way agreement, fearing it could threaten their access to vital Nile waters. Photo: Amanuel SILESHI / AFP/File

Source: AFP

Ethiopia said it has more than doubled electricity production from its controversial mega-dam on the Blue Nile after two more turbines started operations.

The multi-billion-dollar Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), long a source of tensions with downstream nations Egypt and Sudan, is now generating 1,550 megawatts of electricity, GERD said in a post on X late Tuesday.

"The overall progress of the GERD has now transitioned from construction phase to operation phase," it said, adding that construction of the concrete dam was now complete.

"The two turbines generating 400MW each have now started operations, adding to the already functional two turbines generating 375MW each, totalling an output of 1,550MW."

Ethiopia first began generating electricity at the dam in February 2022. It is ultimately expected to produce more than 5,000 megawatts, more than doubling Ethiopia's current output.

Egypt and Sudan have voiced concerns about the operation of the dam without a three-way agreement, fearing it could threaten their access to vital Nile waters.

Addis Ababa deems the GERD essential for the electrification and development of Africa's second most populous country.

