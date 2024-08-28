President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has deported Eben Nhiwatawi, a Zimbabwean bishop, over the violation of the Nigerian immigration laws

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) said the cleric had obtained a tourist visa to visit Nigeria but went to participate in a leadership election in Yola, the Adamawa state capital

The Tinubu's government maintained that Eben Nhiwatawi's participation in the church election processes violated the immigration's terms and privileges

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has ordered the immediate deportation of Eben Nhiwatawi, a Zimbabwean cleric, for violating immigration laws.

Nhiwatawi was arrested on August 24 in Yola, Adamawa, for participating in a church leadership election, contrary to the terms of his tourist visa.

When did Eben Nhiwatawi arrive in Nigeria?

He had arrived in Nigeria on August 21 with a tourist visa, which is meant solely for tourism purposes, but his involvement in the church election process was deemed a violation of the visa terms and privileges.

The NIS Comptroller General, Kemi Nandap, ordered the cleric's deportation with ministerial approval, emphasizing the need to preserve national security.

The NIS encourages lawful foreign investment and social activities, but it will continue to monitor foreigners' activities to ensure compliance with immigration regulations.

Is there immigration law in Nigeria?

The deportation order demonstrates the NIS's commitment to enforcing immigration laws and preventing violations, ensuring that foreigners in Nigeria adhere to the terms and conditions of their visas.

Nigeria and Zimbabwe have a long-standing diplomatic relationship that dates back to the 1980s. The two countries have enjoyed cordial relations, with Nigeria being one of the first African countries to recognize Zimbabwe's independence from British colonial rule in 1980.

Since then, they have cooperated on various regional and international issues, including trade, agriculture, and healthcare. Nigeria has also provided significant economic and technical assistance to Zimbabwe, particularly during the country's economic crisis in the early 2000s.

