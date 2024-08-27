Lagos shuts churches, hotels for violating environmental laws

Lagos state government has shut down several businesses and religious places of worship in the state

The General Manager of LASEPA, Babatunde Ajayi, said the facilities that were sealed are at Ojo local government area

Ajayi said the sealed facilities were all found to allegedly violate the state’s strict environmental standards on Tuesday, August 27

Officials of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) have sealed several businesses and religious institutions violating the State Environmental Laws of 2017.

LASEPA officials shut down the establishments during an operation in the Ojo local government area on Tuesday, August 27.

The General Manager of LASEPA, Babatunde Ajayi, said the facilities were all found to allegedly violate the state’s strict environmental standards, The Punch reports.

The sealed facilities are Rockslide Gospel Church, Unique Caesar & Bar, Recycling Company, New Yorker Hotel, Flex Bar & Spa Hotel, Mountain of Faith International Gospel, Jesus International Christian Church, VLC Donald Restaurant & Event Centre, Zion Believers Church, and VLC Donald Hotel.

Ajayi assured of LASEPA’s commitment to upholding environmental standards across the state.

“We will not hesitate to take necessary actions against any establishment that fails to comply with the state’s environmental regulations, and we urge all businesses to take responsibility for their environmental impact and work with the state government to create a better future for Lagos.”

