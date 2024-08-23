Protesters from Ringim LGA in Jigawa State went to the Government House in Dutse, demanding the removal of Agriculture Commissioner over allegations of poor representation

The demonstrators, members of the ruling APC, blocked the Government House entrance, expressing frustration

Governor Umar Namadi’s administration, which requires appointees to meet performance standards or face dismissal, received the protesters' complaints through his Chief of Staff

Residents of Ringim Local Government Area in Jigawa State took to the streets on Thursday, marching to the Government House in Dutse to demand the removal of their Agriculture Commissioner, Muttaka Namadi.

The protesters, frustrated with Namadi's performance, blocked the main entrance and chanted slogans expressing their dissatisfaction.

Although Namadi is from Ringim, the protesters claim he has failed to represent their interests in the state government, Premium Times reported.

Abdullahi Muhammad, one of the protest organizers, explained that they had repeatedly tried to engage with the commissioner, but their concerns were ignored.

“We have come here to formally lodge our complaints against the Commissioner for Agriculture, Muttaka Namadi because of his poor representation of our community. We have spoken to him several times to carry everybody along in the area, but he turned deaf ear to our demand.“Our position is in compliance with the governor’s instructions to his political appointees to carry along members of their constituents and assist them.

“However, since our commissioner, who is from our local government area, has refused to heed the governor’s instructions, we have no option than to demand his removal from the cabinet as our representative and another person appointed.

“Apart from the fact that he does not assist the people of his constituency, his actions have dampened our morale as party faithful in the area. As a party leader from our local government area, he has not inspired us”, Mr Muhammad said.

The group was met by the Governor’s Chief of Staff, Mustapha Makama who assured them their concerns would be passed on to the governor. Sani urged the protesters to be patient while the party and governor reviewed the situation.

Governor Namadi has previously warned his appointees that they must perform their duties effectively or risk being removed, a stance he reinforced by having them sign a performance bond earlier this year.

