Bandits have kidnapped over 150 people and stolen more than 1,000 cattle from villages in Gobir Emirate, Sokoto State

Sokoto State House of Assembly member Aminu Boza reported that 192 people were kidnapped in multiple attacks across Tsamaye, others

Following the killing of the Emir of Gobir, local youths protested, leading to a curfew in Sabon Birni

Gobir, Sokoto state - Bandits have kidnapped more than 150 people and stolen over 1,000 cattle from several villages in the Gobir Emirate of Sokoto State.

Bandits tragically kill Sokoto Emir

This attack occurred just days after the Emir of Gobir, Alhaji Isa Muhammad Bawa, who also served as the District Head of Gatawa, died while in captivity.

The Emir, along with his son and six others, was abducted on July 29 on the Sokoto-Sabon Birni Road.

In a widely circulated video, the late monarch, bound at the hands and feet, pleaded with the Sokoto State government, the Sultanate Council, his family, and friends to pay the ransom demanded by the kidnappers, The Punch reported.

He warned that the bandits had set a deadline for the ransom payment, threatening to kill him if it was not met.

Following the Emir's killing, hundreds of local youths staged protests, prompting the state government to impose a curfew on Sabon Birni.

Bandit strikes again days after Sokoto emir's murder

Confirming the recent abductions, Professor Bello Bada from the Department of English at Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, expressed regret that the bandits resumed their brutal activities so soon after the district head's death, Daily Trust reported.

He lamented:

“People in the area go for negotiation with bandits; it means they know where they are. Why do bandits go to markets freely and sell their cows in the area?

"Why is it that in the area about 1,000 cows were carted away by bandits? Do the cows have wings to fly?

"What about our intelligence? How did the bandits pass through villages and towns without being noticed?

"No, something is wrong. We should tell ourselves the truth. We have to sit down and address this problem for the future of our children."

Reps member: 151 people were kidnapped between Tsamaye, Sabon Birni

Aminu Boza, a member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly representing Sabon Birni (North), reported that 151 people were kidnapped between Tsamaye and Sabon Birni.

Boza stated:

"The day after Sarkin Gobir's death, the bandits struck Tsamaye village again, killing several individuals and kidnapping an unknown number of others.

"They also targeted Yanfaruna village, abducting 22 people, and then moved on to the next village, where they kidnapped 11 more individuals.

"In total, 192 people have been abducted and remain in captivity."

Boza decries poor security in Sabon Birni, others

Boza claimed that most of the banditry-prone areas in Sabon Birni, such as Kwanar Maharba, Turtsawa, Unguwar Lalle, Tagirke, and Kwanar Tambazawa, lack any security presence.

The lawmaker urged the federal government to pay attention to the suffering of the people in Sabon Birni.

