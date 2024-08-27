The Sokoto police command has stated that there is no official report of 150 residents being abducted in Sabon Birni LGA, despite circulating claims

Sabon Birni, Sokoto state - The Sokoto police command has stated that there is no official report confirming the alleged abduction of 150 residents in Sabon Birni LGA.

Speaking on Monday, August 26, the police spokesperson, Rufai Ahmed, mentioned that senior officers have been present in Sabon Birni since the bandits killed the Emir of Gobir on August 21.

Reports have circulated claiming that over 150 people were kidnapped from Sabon Birni villages following the assassination of Isah Bawa, the Emir of Gobir, in Gatawa town, The Punch reported.

Ahmed said:

“In this part of the state, nobody is denying the incidents of banditry and kidnapping, but there is no way police can know an incident of kidnapping that is not reported to the police."

Police denies abduction 150 individuals in Sokoto

As reported by TheCable, the police while speaking directly to the kidnapping in Sokoto state, Police said:

“There is nothing like kidnapping 150 people. If so, be it, they have been kidnapped; nobody from the community came to report to the police that people have been kidnapped.

“When people come to report to the police, we immediately move to the area to confirm.

"Most of them are under threat that if they report, they (bandits) will come for them again. So, they will rather remain mute. Sometimes, when we go there, they even deny it.

“But nonetheless, there is nothing like 150 people kidnapped; we don’t have that official report."

