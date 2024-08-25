Just In: Bandits Kidnap District Head, Catechist, 5 Others In Kaduna

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kaduna state - Bandits have abducted the district head of the Garu Kurama community, Yakubu Jadi, his daughter, a Catechist of the Catholic Church in the Lere local government area of Kaduna state.

The gunmen also kidnapped four other members of Gurzan Kurama village.

The bandits were yet to establish any contact with the family members of the victims.

Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) public relations officer, Josiah Abraks, district head and the other kidnap victims were abducted on the night of Friday, August 23, 2024.

As reported by Leadership, Abraks made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, August 25.

He also said that the bandits were yet to establish any contact with the family members of the victims.

Abraks called on security agencies and relevant authorities to do their best to ensure the quick and safe release of the victims.

The state police command is yet to comment on the kidnap incident as at the time of this report.

It also asked the Federal Government to do more in protecting the lives and property of citizens.

