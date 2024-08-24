President Bola Tinubu-led government has given further explanation on why the Nigerian standard passport price was increased

Recall that the NIS, through its spokesperson, DCI Kenneth Udo, announced the increment from N70,000 to N100,000 on Wednesday, August 21

However, the service mentioned four reasons for the increment, noting that it was to enhance the quality of its service

President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has explained the reason behind the price increment in getting the Nigerian standard passport.

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), an agency under the Ministry of Interior, tweeted the clarification on Saturday, August 24.

Immigration gives reason for increasing Nigerian passports Photo Credit: @nigimmigration

Source: Twitter

Recall that the agency on Wednesday, August 21, announced an increment in the standard price of a 64-page passport booklet with a 10-year validity. Previously priced at N70,000, it will now be set at N100,000.

Reason NIS increased price of Nigerian passports

The Saturday, the service listed four major reasons for the unavoidable increase in the price of the Nigerian Standard Passport. Below are the reasons:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Improvement in passport standards and quality, ensuring that the Nigerian Passport continues to maintain the ICAO standard. To address the cost of material and production in view of the current realities. With the new fee, the NIS will create more passport front offices and biometric centres, thereby increasing access to our facilities, decongesting the existing centres, and improving passport production turnaround time. The increase in passport fee will also help the service actualise its drive for the complete domestication of Nigerian passport booklets.

According to the service, the development was to further the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu.

DCI Kenneth Udo, the NIS spokesman, noted in a statement on Wednesday that the approval will take effect on September 1, 2024.

See the tweet of the service here:

5 steps to apply for international passport

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians could apply for their passports from the comfort of their homes as the Interior minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, shared new guidelines.

The minister outlined simple steps for applying for a passport, adding that it can be done with a phone or computer.

Fresh applicants wishing to apply must be Nigerian, must have NIN, a passport photograph that meets the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards and supporting documents.

Source: Legit.ng