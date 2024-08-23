The Federal Government has come up with a new online portal, simplifying the passport application process for Nigerians

Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo announced that the automated system is nearly complete, offering a more seamless experience for applicants

With new streamlined costs and clear steps, Nigerians can now easily apply or renew their passports from the comfort of their homes

Under the Ministry of Interior, the Federal Government of Nigeria has introduced a new online passport application portal, making it easier for Nigerians to apply for their passports.

This initiative is part of the government's efforts to streamline the passport application process and reduce the time and stress involved.

Apply for your passport from home. Photo source: Bradia Abdilrahman

Source: Getty Images

In December, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced that the Federal Government was close to fully automating the passport application system.

At that time, he mentioned that the system was "99 percent done" and would allow applicants to upload their passport photos and supporting documents online.

For Nigerians, the cost of a 32-page passport with a five-year validity is N35,000, while a 64-page passport with a 10-year validity costs N70,000.

For foreign applicants, a 32-page passport with a five-year validity costs $130, and a 64-page passport with a 10-year validity costs $230.

To apply for a passport online, follow these steps:

1. Visit the online application portal at [passport.immigration.gov.ng](http://passport.immigration.gov.ng).

2. Click on “Apply for Fresh Passport” (for new applicants).

3. Enter your NIN, date of birth, and complete the other required information.

4. Upload your passport photo and other supporting documents.

5. Visit the nearest Immigration Office for biometric capture.

Requirements for fresh applicants:

- You must be a Nigerian citizen.

- You must have a National Identification Number (NIN).

- You need a passport photograph that meets ICAO standards.

- You should have documents such as your birth certificate, local government certificate of origin, and any other required documents.

Requirements to renew passport:

- You must have a NIN.

- You need your old passport number.

- You need a passport photograph that meets ICAO standards.

- You should have documents such as your birth certificate, local government certificate of origin, and any other required documents.

By following these steps and ensuring you have the necessary documents, applying for or renewing your Nigerian passport online is now more convenient and efficient.

