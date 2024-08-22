Borno State Governor has allocated N200 million to support the advanced training of 150 doctors, a critical step towards strengthening healthcare

The initiative aims to improve the skills and knowledge of local doctors, countering the increasing trend of Nigerian healthcare workers relocating

Zulum's funding decision highlights a significant effort to retain medical talent in Borno State, ensuring that the region's healthcare system remains robust, NMA President says

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has approved N200 million to support 150 medical doctors in furthering their education through residency programmes.

The announcement was made on Wednesday during a meeting with the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Maiduguri.

Borno state government invests N200 million on medical doctors. Photo credit: X/Abdul3s5

Source: Twitter

The funding will see 50 state-employed doctors receiving N2 million each, while over 100 doctors from Borno working in federal institutions will get N1 million each. This initiative aims to enhance the doctors' skills and knowledge across various medical fields.

Governor Zulum expressed his commitment to improving healthcare in Borno State and thanked the NMA for their ongoing support.

The NMA, in turn, appointed Zulum as a champion for quality healthcare and the welfare of medical professionals.

NMA President Bala Audu praised Zulum's efforts in advancing healthcare in the state, citing his administration's focus on developing healthcare infrastructure and supporting health workers.

Audu said:

"We have a significant request for you to champion the universal application of quality healthcare delivery and the welfare of health workers. We acknowledge the challenges, but you have demonstrated the capacity to lead effectively in these areas, as evidenced by your work in Borno State. Despite challenges at the Primary Healthcare level, Borno State is a leading advocate for effective primary healthcare and has received national recognition for its efforts."

Poor welfare fueling japa

Further research by Legit.ng shows that Nigeria's poor welfare conditions have significantly contributed to the emigration of Nigerian doctors to Europe and other regions seeking better opportunities.

This trend has deeply impacted the Nigerian healthcare system, with over 12,400 Nigerian-trained doctors currently working in the UK alone, according to media reports.

The doctor-patient ratio in Nigeria has worsened by 1000%, now standing at about 1:5,000, far below the World Health Organization's recommendation of 1:600.

This shortage is attributed to low remuneration, inadequate working conditions, and a lack of essential infrastructure, prompting many doctors to leave the country.

Zulum donates N30,000 to each NYSC member

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has donated N36.4 million to 1,215 corps members posted to Borno state by the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC).

Legit.ng gathers that a share of N30,000 will be given to each corps member.

Source: Legit.ng