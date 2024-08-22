NAFDAC intercepted three petrol tankers in Apapa, Lagos, suspected of transporting crude edible vegetable oil

The seized crude soy oil was escorted to a processing facility in Sango-Ota, Ogun State, for further regulatory scrutiny by NAFDAC’s Southwest Zonal Office

In response to the incident, NAFDAC’s Director-General has formed a committee to develop new guidelines and a code of ethics for the distribution of edible vegetable oils

Apapa, Lagos state - The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has intercepted three petrol tanker trucks in Apapa, Lagos, suspected of being used to transport crude edible vegetable oil.

The tankers were seized due to concerns about potential health risks, as they had previously been used to carry petrol, raising fears of chemical contamination.

NAFDAC clamps down on fuel trucks transporting edible oil Photo credit: @Officially_Kriz

Source: Twitter

NAFDAC announced the operation on their official X handle, highlighting the dangers of reusing petrol tankers for transporting food products.

The seized crude soy oil was immediately taken by NAFDAC officials to a processing facility in Sango-Ota, Ogun State, where it was handed over to the agency’s Southwest Zonal Office for further regulatory examination, The Punch reported.

A NAFDAC spokesperson warned:

"The health risks associated with such practices are significant, and we are taking all necessary steps to prevent the distribution of potentially contaminated food products."

NAFDAC unveils committee to regulate vegetable oil distribution

In light of this incident, NAFDAC’s Director-General has established a committee to develop new guidelines and a code of ethics for the marketing and distribution of edible vegetable oils in Nigeria, Leadership reported.

The agency reiterated its commitment to protecting public health and urged citizens to report any suspicious activities involving food and regulated products.

The agency stated:

"NAFDAC remains dedicated to strict enforcement and continuous surveillance to safeguard public health.

"We encourage the public to stay vigilant and report any unwholesome practices,"

See the video below:

