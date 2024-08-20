Women in Energy Network (WIEN), in collaboration with Smart Gas Limited, is looking to share free cooking gas

The country's efforts to diversify its fuel sources and achieve economic sustainability are greatly aided by the current LPG distribution program

Making the switch to LPG will help the national health agenda by lowering medical costs and the incidence of respiratory illnesses

With a short- to medium-term goal of reaching over 500,000 homes, Women in Energy Network (WIEN), in collaboration with Smart Gas Limited, is looking to distribute of 100,000 units of 3kg and 6kg gas cylinders to households across the 774 LGAs.

The recent LPG distribution initiative serves as a critical step in line with the nation's fuel diversification and economic sustainability goals, according to WEIN President Eyono Fatai-Williams.

She said:

“This initiative supports the National Gas Expansion Program (NGEP), which seeks to boost domestic LPG consumption and decrease reliance on kerosene and other polluting fuels.”

“LPG provides a more cost-effective and sustainable energy source for households compared to firewood, coal, and kerosene.”

“It not only reduces household energy expenses over time but also helps cut fuel importation costs. Utilizing locally sourced LPG from plants like NLNG and NEDOGAS keeps energy-related funds within Nigeria, strengthening our economy.”

Advantage of using LPG

She mentioned the health advantages of switching to LPG and emphasized how lowering household air pollution contributes to better public health.

The WEIN president explained in a ThisDay report that switching to LPG will benefit the national health agenda by reducing the prevalence of respiratory diseases and medical expenses.

Fatai-Williams also discussed the effects LPG has on the environment, stating that it is a cleaner fuel than kerosene, coal, and firewood.

She claims that greater use of LPG will support Nigeria's climate change pledges by reducing harmful emissions, soil erosion, and deforestation.

Thus, the President of WIEN emphasized that converting to LPG saves money as well as time.

In a same vein, Dr. Yinka Opeke, CEO of SmartGas Limited, called on the public and private sectors to work together to assist her company's plan to distribute LPG cylinders across the country.

The objective is to enhance the use of cooking gas in all 774 local government units located throughout Nigeria.

The partnership's goals are to combat energy poverty and encourage the use of domestic cooking gas, Dr. Opeke emphasized. She pointed out that a large number of Nigerians struggle to pay for even basic needs since they are below the poverty line.

”Currently, a three-kilogram cylinder, along with a burner and gas, costs between N28,000 and N30,000. For many low-income individuals, this cost is prohibitive.

“The focus is not just on the health benefits of cooking gas. For many, the priority is meeting daily needs, such as paying for hospital bills and feeding their families. This grassroots effort aims to address these pressing concerns,” she said.

According to Dr. Opeke, SmartGas Limited intends to collaborate with several partners in order to finance and disperse 3kg and 6kg cylinders throughout communities. With 100,000 cylinders to be distributed yearly, the company hopes to reach over 500,000 families.

