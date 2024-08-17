“Bread Sold in Markets Failing Laboratory Tests”: NAFDAC Raises Alarm
- The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said bread sold in the market is failing laboratory tests
- NAFDAC said the bread failed laboratory tests because producers are using saccharine due to the high cost of sugar
- The NAFDAC Southwest Coordinator, Roseline Ajayi, assured Nigerians that the agency will not compromise its standards
Ibadan, Oyo state - The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has raised alarm over the quality of bread sold in the markets.
The NAFDAC Southwest Coordinator, Mrs Roseline Ajayi, said bread sold in the markets is failing laboratory tests because producers use saccharine, not sugar.
Ajayi stated this during a stakeholders' engagement meeting in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital on Friday, August 16, Vanguard reports.
She assured that the quality and safety of regulated products cannot be compromised because of the high cost of ingredients.
“Recently, we observed that bread sold in the markets is failing laboratory tests because producers are using saccharine due to the high cost of sugar.
“They are introducing ingredients that are not good for the health of the consumers.
“We are not unmindful of the prevailing economic challenges, but the agency will not compromise its standards.
