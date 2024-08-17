The minister of aviation, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has appealed to aviation workers to drop their planned protest

Keyamo said the Bola Tinubu government is already looking into the worries of the workers

Legit.ng reports that Keyamo stated that his principal is genuinely concerned about the growth in the aviation sector

FCT, Abuja - Festus Keyamo, the minister of aviation and aerospace development, on Friday, August 16, appealed to workers in his sector to shelve their planned protest.

The workers are planning a protest due to the federal government’s deduction of 50% of all internally generated revenue (IGR) of aviation agencies at the source.

The minister of aviation said he is aware of the plan by the workers' unions in aviation to protest the FG's deduction of 50% of all IGR of aviation agencies at the source.

Legit.ng recalls that aviation union workers, in a memo on Tuesday, August 13, had called on the federal government to discontinue the 50 percent of IGR of agencies in the industry.

The workers threatened to embark on a one-day nationwide strike (on Wednesday, August 21) to protest, adding that agencies are “cost recovery, and not profit making organisations,” hence “cannot survive on half revenue”.

Keyamo begs aviation unions over planned protest

Reacting, Keyamo said the concerns of the workers have been duly noted.

The minister added that President Bola Tinubu would give their (aviation workers') demands due consideration.

Keyamo's statement partly reads:

“The ministry is committed to addressing the challenges in a manner that ensures the continued viability and sustainability of the sector while maintaining the highest standards of service delivery.”

He added:

“We appeal to all workers to remain calm and maintain industrial peace while the government is working assiduously towards amicably resolving the matter.”



Planned aviation protest: Nigerians react

Following the threat by the aviation workers over the 50 percent revenue slash, Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter) shared their thoughts.



@FlyGirl_Sue wrote:

"FG is demanding 50% of IGR from aviation agencies. As we speak the air space management agency is already struggling with radar and radio facilities that are already falling apart, if you now collect the half of their revenue, what’s left?

"In Lagos airspace rn pilots can barely hear controllers. And controllers are in charge of safely separating aircrafts."

@Flexybillion1 said:

"Finally you and your colleagues have damage the image of Nigerians in international community. You are more than shameful."

Alico Muazu reacted to the FG's plea with extolment. He wrote:

"This is commendable."

