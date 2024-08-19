The Coalition for Human Rights Advocacy in Africa (CHRADA) praised the Rivers State Police Command for arresting Preye Josiah

CHRADA, through Dr. Joyce Idakwo, urged the police to investigate and arrest Josiah's sponsors and collaborators thoroughly

The organization stressed the need for a deep investigation into Josiah's ties with Pro-Wike supporters

Port Harcourt, River state - The Coalition for Human Rights Advocacy in Africa (CHRADA) has commended the Rivers State Police Command for the arrest of Preye Josiah, a notorious dynamite expert linked to multiple high-profile crimes.

Recall a dynamite explosion in the Secretariat of the Action People’s Party (APP) along the GRA axis of Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

Coalition speaks on the apprehension of River dynamite expert Photo credit: @Naija_PR

Source: Twitter

In a statement signed by Dr. Joyce Idakwo, the Centre commended the police's efforts but called for swift action against those backing and collaborating with Josiah.

CHRADA demands further probe of sponsors

Speaking still, Idakwo, further stressed that individuals within President Bola Tinubu's cabinet or the National Assembly, suspected of involvement in these criminal activities, should face arrest by the authorities.

As reported by Leadership, the organisation underscored that no one should be above the law, irrespective of their status or influence.

Coalition: Why Rivers police must conduct more investigation

The Centre, therefore, called on the Police to thoroughly investigate the depth of Preye's connections with Pro-Wike supporters and to identify any other individuals or groups that may have been backing his criminal activities.

He said:

"If they are not held accountable, it will only be a matter of time before they recruit other bomb experts to terrorize the peace-loving people of Rivers State.

"We acknowledge that the police took over two months to arrest Preye, but we encourage them to salvage their image by arresting and prosecuting his sponsors and collaborators, including those within the Pro-Wike supporters."

The Centre also urged the police to apprehend all those named by Preye as collaborators, noting that the information available indicates they are prominent but hold powerful positions, The Punch reported.

