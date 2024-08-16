The National Judicial Council (NJC) is set to submit Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun's name to President Bola Tinubu for approval as the next Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN)

FCT, Abuja - The National Judicial Council (NJC) is set to submit Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun's name to President Bola Tinubu today, Friday, August 16, for approval as the next Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

This follows her recommendation by the NJC during its 106th meeting on Thursday, which was chaired by the outgoing Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

At the meeting, Justice Ariwoola recommended that Justice Kekere-Ekun's name be forwarded to President Tinubu for appointment as his successor.

As reported by The Punch, the NJC Director of Information, Soji Oye, said that the meeting had concluded, and the next step involves sending Justice Kekere-Ekun’s name to the President for final approval, The Punch reported.

He said:

“The meeting just finished today, so tomorrow is when My Lord’s name will be taken to the President for his approval of her as the next CJN.”

However, this move is timely, as Justice Ariwoola is set to officially retire from his position as Chief Justice of Nigeria on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

Upon presidential approval, Justice Kekere-Ekun would become Nigeria's second female Chief Justice, following in the footsteps of Justice Mariam Mukhtar, who served as CJN from July 2012 to November 2014.

NJC recommends 27 individuals to be appointed as judges

In addition to recommending Justice Kekere-Ekun, the NJC also proposed 27 individuals for appointment as judges of state high courts, along with one Khadi.

As reported by Leadership, their names will be submitted to the respective state governors and the President for final approval.

Oye said:

“The council also recommend 27 candidates for appointment as judges of states’ courts and a candidate for appointment as Kadi of the Sharia Court of the FCT, Abuja to their various state governors and Mr. President.”

All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn in after receiving approval from the President and their respective state governors.

Details of 27 individuals recommended for appointment as judges

Among the candidates, six are nominated for the Kwara State High Court:

1. Olawoyin Olabisi

2. Abdulrazaq Funsho

3. Folorunsho Muritala

4. Dikko Adebayo

5. Adeniyi Adenike

6. Osuolale-Ajayi Olalekan.

For Kaduna State, the sole nominee is Zubairu Ja’afaru.

Benue State has four candidates

1. Kor Tersoo

2. Ikwulono Maimuna

3. Adagba Julie

4. Tor Tersugh.

Additionally, two individuals have been recommended for the state’s Customary Court of Appeal:

1. Onche Inalegwu

2. Igba Terhile,

Rivers State has eight candidates for its High Court:

1. Onyiri Frank

2. Ugoji Chinedum

3. Obomanu Vidal

4. Oguguo Chituru

5. Fubara Elkanah

6. Kokpan Sylvester

7. Obu Madighi

8. Wifa-Adedipe Lesi.

In Ondo State, six candidates have been recommended:

1. Daomi Adebisi

2. Fabuluje William

3. Ogunwumiju Idowu

4. Demehin-Ogunbayo Happiness

5. Kpemi Justinah

6. Adegoroye Adeola.

Tinubu appoints new head of civil service

In another development, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced the appointment of Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, OON, as head of the federation's civil service, effective August 14, 2024.

Ajuri Ngelale, the president's special adviser on media and publicity, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, July 17.

According to the statement shared by Dada Olusegun, an aide to President Tinubu on social media, Mrs. Walson-Jack was appointed as federal permanent secretary in 2017 and has served in several ministries.

