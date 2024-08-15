President Bola Tinubu has again been fired for buying presidential jets amid economic hardship Nigerians are going through

Peter Obi, the Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate, made the claim while commenting on the reported seizure of three presidential jets belonging to the Nigerian government in France

The former Anambra government said the development exposed the failure of leadership in Nigerian and the country's attitude to the rule of law

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, has described the report of presidential jets belonging to the federal government to be seized by France's authority as an international embarrassment for the country.

In a tweet on Thursday, August 15, the former governor of Anambra state associated the report with Nigeria's "failed leadership," adding that it exposed the country's attitude to the rule of law.

List of FG's jets seize in France

The Financial Times reports that three jets owned by the Nigerian federal government are slated for seizure. The aircraft, a Dassault Falcon 7X, a Boeing 737-7N6/BBJ, and an Airbus A330-243, are currently stationed at Paris-Le Bourget and Basel-Mulhouse airports.

This action is a result of a legal application by Zhongshan, a Chinese company, which had its export processing zone management contract revoked by the Ogun state government in 2016. The seizure is the latest in a series of arbitration efforts by foreign companies against Nigeria, alleging that the country failed to uphold its agreements.

Obi reacts to FG jets seize in France

However, Obi, in his reaction, said that the situation has also shed light on the various aspects of Nigeria's leadership's shortcomings and the country's disregard for the struggles of the increasingly impoverished segment of the population.

His tweet reads in part:

"The fact that the federal government went ahead with the jet deal despite the cacophonous cry against the purchase of a Presidential jet at this time when the people are going through a horrifying economic hardship shows the insensitivity of this administration."

See the tweet here:

Hunger protest: Obi reacts to Tinubu's speech

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi of the Labour Party has expressed disappointment in President Bola Tinubu's address on the ongoing nationwide hunger protest in the country.

The former governor of Anambra state posited that the president did not address the concerns of the protesters but dwelled more on the issue of the past.

According to Obi, the protesters want the president to address the mismanagement of public resources and reduce the high cost of governance and other national issues.

