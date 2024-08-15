The National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission (NSIWC) has finalized the new minimum wage calculations for junior federal workers

FCT, Abuja - The National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission (NSIWC) has finalized the calculations for the new minimum wage for junior federal workers, with the computation for senior employees expected to be completed within two to three weeks.

A source from the Presidency disclosed that both sets of data will be sent to the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) for further processing and implementation.

Recently, there was a protracted issue between the federal government and the labour union regarding a new minimum wage. However, after a nationwide strike instigated by the Labour Union, president Bola Ahmed Tinubu agreed to pay N70,000 as the new minimum wage, The Punch reported.

NSIWC finalizing negotiations with NLC, TUC

The source who spoke to The Nation, also mentioned that the NSIWC is awaiting the outcome of negotiations between the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and the federal government.

This is to ensure that workers' pay is properly adjusted in line with the new minimum wage, a process known as consequential adjustment.

Junior workers are typically those on grade levels one to five, while senior staff are on levels six and above, varying by organization.

The source said:

"This adjustment will determine the new salary scales for workers above grade level five, ensuring that their remuneration is proportionately aligned with the new minimum wage."

The Presidency source emphasized that these computations are being done to ensure a smooth rollout of the new wage structure, which aims to provide much-needed relief, particularly to junior employees.

Under the new adjustment, junior workers' monthly earnings will increase from the current N30,000 to N70,000.

The Presidency source said:

“The details for levels one to five have been computed and will be forwarded to the Accountant General’s office very soon

‘’The consequential adjustment is a critical component of the new wage structure, stemming from the recent agreement between the Federal Government and labour unions.

Civil Servants urge govs to pay N70,000 minimum wage

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Civil Servants have threatened to shut down states when the governors refuse to implement the N70,000 new national minimum wage.

The president of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Shehu Muhammed, said the workers will go after states not ready to implement the new minimum wage.

