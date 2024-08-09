President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration has introduced the Renewed Hope Housing Scheme to tackle Nigeria's housing deficit

The Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme, covering all 36 states and the FCT, will offer housing units for direct purchase, mortgage, or rent-to-own agreements

To apply, individuals must create an account, search for properties, select their preferred option, and choose a payment method, among others

FCT, Abuja — President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration has unveiled the Renewed Hope Housing Scheme.

This initiative comes as a response to the persistent housing challenges faced by many Nigerians, especially in urban areas where the demand for housing far outstrips supply.

The Managing Director of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Oyetunde Ojo, announced that the Renewed Hope housing project will kick off in August 2024, starting with a groundbreaking ceremony in Kaduna, Punch reported.

Ojo shared this update during a three-day retreat for FHA staff, which was themed ‘Enhancing Federal Housing Authority for Improved Housing Solutions in the Era of Renewed Hope’.

However, on Thursday, August 8, an aide to the president on digital communications, strategist Daddy D.O @DOlusegun, announced the commencement of the scheme via his X handle.

Urging Nigerians to apply for the scheme, he said:

"Don't lose the opportunity to become a home owner under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration with the Renewed Hope Housing Scheme."

What is Renewed Hope Cities, Estates programme?

The Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme is a federal initiative by the Nigerian government aimed at meeting housing demands across the nation.

This program spans all 36 states and the FCT, with an initial phase dedicated to constructing 100,000 housing units nationwide.

These units will be available for purchase by low- and middle-income individuals through direct sales, mortgage options, and rent-to-own agreements.

Steps to register for the scheme

1: Sign up: To be able to buy outright or get a mortgage you have to create an account first.

2. Find property: Use the search function to find properties that match your preferences (location, developer, price, type, etc.).

3. Select property: Click on a property for more details. Review the property’s photos, description, and specifications.

4. Choose payment method: Decide whether to purchase the property outright or apply for a mortgage.

5. Make payment: Make required payments into the account provided for you on your portal.

Who can apply?

Adults aged 18 and over who have a verifiable source of income or employment, and who contribute to the National Housing Fund, are eligible.

They must also adhere to the terms and conditions of the sale and complete the online application process.

Document required for registration

To register online, you need only a valid form of identification, such as a voter’s card, NIN printout, international passport, or driver’s license.

Source: Legit.ng