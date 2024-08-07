Full list: States and Details of Politicians Sponsoring Raising of Russian Flags in North
- Following the raising of Russian flags by some protesters in some parts of the north, the security agencies have reportedly identified four politicians sponsoring the move
- Sources disclosed that the northern political bigwigs under investigation are from Kaduna, Kano and Katsina
- The sources further revealed that the accused politicians are instrumental in the 2023 elections and have been identified as conniving with foreign countries to influence unconstitutional change of government in Nigeria
Nigeria's security agencies are investigating four northern politicians for their alleged involvement in the use of Russian flags by #EndBadGovernance protesters.
The politicians are from Katsina, Kaduna, and Kano states and are said to be suspected of instigating the use of Russian flags to promote an unconstitutional regime change.
Politicians who encourage raising of Russian flags
According to The Punch, sources said the four politicians played prominent roles in the 2023 election and are now being targeted by security agencies for their alleged involvement in the protests. They are accused of being principal actors who encouraged the use of Russian flags among protesters in the north.
The investigation has revealed evidence of external influence, with the politicians allegedly colluding with a West African and European country to cause chaos and promote the use of Russian flags. This has raised concerns about foreign interference in Nigeria's internal affairs.
When protesters raise Russian flags in north
The protests against hardship and hunger took a dangerous turn on Monday, with protesters in northern states waving Russian flags and chanting anti-government slogans. In Kaduna, protesters waved Russian flags and chanted in Hausa, calling for President Tinubu to step down.
The use of Russian flags by protesters has raised concerns about the potential for unrest and regime change. The investigation is ongoing, with security agencies closing in on the identified politicians. The situation highlights the tensions and divisions in Nigeria, with protesters demanding change and politicians accused of fueling instability.
Russia denies protesters raising its flags
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Russian embassy in Nigeria had distanced Russia from some protesters raining its flags in some parts of Northern Nigeria.
According to the embassy, the protesters' decision to raise Russian flags was their personal choice, and they condemned any violent protest.
Russia was recently accused of meddling in the internal affairs of some West African countries, including Mali, Burkina Faso and the Niger Republic.
Source: Legit.ng
