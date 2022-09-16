There is pandemonium in some areas close to the 2Division Nigeria Army at Odogbo in Ibadan as two persons were hit by stray bullets from the shooting range within the barracks.

Our correspondent gathered that one of the victims who are around 10 years old is identified as Daniel while the other victim, an adult, is popularly known Baba Ajeri.

The two victims were said to have been rushed to the hospital inside the barracks and army medical personnel were said to be attending to them.

Residents told our correspondent that the two of them were hit by bullets as the shooting continued on Friday.

They said their buildings, especially roofs, had been damaged by a volley of bullets from the shooting range while many of them stayed indoors in order to escape the flying bullets.

Source: Legit.ng