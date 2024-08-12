The Nigeria Police Force has claimed that it has the power to bust anywhere once it has intelligence that criminal elements are present.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of the force, made the claim while featuring in an interview on Channels TV on Monday, August 12, while speaking on why the security forces busted the complex of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abuja last Wednesday, August 7.

''We have powers to bust anywhere we want to bust once we know there are certain criminals in a particular place."

Police spokesman Olumuyiwa Adejobi stated that the raid on the NLC headquarters was aimed at recovering evidence related to a suspect wanted for "subversion" and threatening to "run down the country".

Adejobi claimed that the suspect, who frequently travels abroad, has plans to destroy Nigeria's democracy and heritage. He emphasized that the NLC is not the target but rather a means to obtain evidence against the suspect.

According to Adejobi, the police are working to apprehend the suspect as he expressed confidence in their efforts and the support they are receiving.

He said:

“The NLC is not the suspect here. We had a target, and whatever it takes, we must get him by all means.”

The NLC had alleged that armed security personnel raided its headquarters in Abuja last Wednesday, taking documents. The incident was widely condemned by human rights groups, including Amnesty International.

