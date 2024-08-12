Amid the hike in transportation occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal, President Tinubu has commissioned new buses

The CNG buses manufactured by Innoson Motors, were commissioned by the President on Monday at the Villa in Abuja

20 buses were commissioned and the development has gotten many talking on social media

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commissioned the CNG buses produced by Innoson Motors.

The ceremony took place at the State House in Abuja, on Monday, August 12.

President Tinubu commissioned CNG buses produced by Innoson Motors. Photo credit: @cornelosigwe, @voiceofnigeria

Source: Twitter

20 CNG buses were commissioned by Tinubu

As reported by VON, the CNG buses, manufactured by the indigenous company Innoson Motors, are expected to enhance public transportation while contributing to environmental conservation by reducing carbon emissions.

The buses numbering 20 were said to be the first batch produced locally by local manufacturer, Innoson Motors, Daily Trust reported.

Some of the CNG buses were driven to the forecourt of the Presidential Villa, where the President took a break from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting to commission them.

The provision of the CNG buses were part of the federal government efforts to reduce the pains caused by the removal of the fuel subsidy by Tinubu-led government.

Recall that the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Innoson Motors, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, met with President Tinubu last week at the State House.

While speaking to journalists, the Innoson Motors boss promised that very soon, CNG vehicles will be on the road in many cities of the federation to ease the transport problem in the country.

Nigerians react as Tinubu commissions CNG buses

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Legit.ng and shared their thoughts on the development. Legit.ng captured a few reactions below;

Okai Ok said:

"Let Tinubu continue with his eyes service, Looting and bribe and wait for the mothers of all hunger protest Oct 1."

Justin Koko stated:

"Believe tinubu at ur own peril."

Chris Cyprian wrote:

"Na why Innoson say make una give am time say he go fix naija."

Itodo Bright said:

"We don't need CNG cars/motors. Return fuel subsidy."

Yas Adinoyi wrote:

"Tinubu is better than Obi n Atiku Regardless."

Nigerians rush to FG's designated points for free CNG conversion

Legit.ng previously reported that nationwide conversion centres are witnessing increasing demand from vehicle owners.

Despite the enthusiasm, the conversion process comes with challenges. The conversion cost ranges from N700,000 to N1.8 million, discouraging some vehicle owners.

Michael Oluwagbemi, the programme director/chief executive of the presidential compressed natural gas initiative, announced that converting petrol and diesel-powered commercial vehicles to run on CNG will be free.

Source: Legit.ng