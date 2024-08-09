The Nigerian government has taken delivery of over 60 CNG buses from Jet Motors, a Nigerian vehicle maker

The government disclosed that the rollout of the vehicles aligns with government plans to ease the hardship caused by subsidy removal

Also, President Bola Tinubu engaged Innoson Motors Chairman Innocent Chukwuma to manufacture CNG vehicles for Nigerians

On Wednesday, August 8, 2024, the Nigerian government received over 60 hybrid Jet Mover buses from Jet Motor Company, another Indigenous manufacturing firm.

The buses, which run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and petrol, were delivered to a team of government officials from the Ministry of Finance and representatives of the Presidential Initiative for Compressed Natural Gas (Pi-CNG) at a ceremony at the company’s plant in Lagos.

FG praises the company for CNG buses

Jet Motors was one of the vendors selected for CNG bus delivery under the Pi-CNG initiative.

Earlier in the year, the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, inspected some vehicles to ascertain their quality before rollout.

According to reports, Dimas Hamidu, the Technical Assistant to the Permanent Secretary of the Minister of Finance, acknowledged the vehicle's quality and praised the firm’s good work.

He said the vehicles were proof of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to easing the hardship caused by the subsidy's removal.

New vehicles to switch between CNG petrol easily

Hamidu disclosed that the vehicles would go a long way in helping solve Nigerians' transportation needs and ease inflation's impact on the economy.

He said that Nigerians were becoming agitated and asking why the vehicles were not on the roads.

Derek Ewelekwa, Jet Motor’s Managing Director, praised the Nigerian government for the opportunity to contribute to delivering an efficient and comfortable transport model for Nigerians.

According to him, each vehicle has two CNG tanks with a combined capacity of 220 litres capable of running 300km and a petrol tank with 80 litres capacity.

He said the CNG tanks have 15-year lifespans, and their engines can seamlessly switch from gas to petrol.

FG engages Innoson for CNG vehicles

The development comes amid President Bola Tinubu's plea to the Chairman of Innoson Motors to produce CNG-powered vehicles for Nigerians.

Tinubu engaged the Innoson bus, Innocent Chukwuma, in manufacturing CNG vehicles in Nigeria.

Reports say the Innoson Motor’s boss disclosed this during a press briefing after he met the President in Abuja on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

Innoson pleads for patience

Chukwuma disclosed that the government is doing its best with the Indigenous vehicle manufacturing company regarding the partnership.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Innoson Motors’ Chairman said the firm began manufacturing CNG buses two years ago.

Chukwuma said:

“I started CNG about two years ago, I was the first to start it in Nigeria. My visit here today is on CNG vehicle issues; I have discussed them with them, and in a short time, the masses will see CNG buses on the road.”

Nigerians Rush to FG's designated points for free CNG conversion

Legit.ng previously reported that nationwide conversion centres are witnessing increasing demand from vehicle owners.

Despite the enthusiasm, the conversion process comes with challenges. The conversion cost ranges from N700,000 to N1.8 million, discouraging some vehicle owners.

Michael Oluwagbemi, the programme director/chief executive of the presidential compressed natural gas initiative, announced that converting petrol and diesel-powered commercial vehicles to run on CNG will be free.

