The National Assembly Library Trust Fund has vowed to transform the National Assembly Library into a world-class knowledge centre

The library committee retreat 2024 explored the use of technology to overcome accessibility challenges

The retreat aimed to identify practical measures for analysing and evaluating the federal government's budget, stressing the importance of legislative research

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Abuja, FCT - The National Assembly Library Trust Fund has reaffirmed its commitment to transforming the National Assembly Library into a world-class centre for knowledge generation, accumulation, and dissemination, particularly in areas relevant to the Nigerian legislature and national development.

This commitment was made known during the National Assembly Library Committee Retreat 2024, themed "International Best Practices for Library Management, Research, and Documentation."

The National Assembly Library Trust Fund pledged commitment to making the National Assembly Library world-class. Photo credit: NASS

Source: UGC

The event was organised by the National Assembly in collaboration with Prime Consult, a consulting firm.

Plans for NASS library unveiled

Speakers at the retreat emphasised the Library's dedication to providing equal access to information for all individuals, regardless of their peculiarities or abilities.

Gordon Isiakpere, managing director and CEO of Prime Consult, led the retreat. He explored how technology can overcome challenges of accessibility and convenience for library users in the National Assembly community.

Mrs. Vivian N. Niemanze, a resource person at the retreat, highlighted the crucial role of budget research officers and legislative committees' clerks in facilitating the approval of critical documents, including the MTEF/FSP document, appropriation bill, and finance bill.

She emphasised the need for legislators to have access to government sources of information for effective oversight and decision-making.

Niemanze stresses importance of legislative research

Niemanze stressed the importance of legislative research in providing legislators and committee clerks with independent sources of information, particularly in areas such as planning, budget analysis, policy analysis, monitoring, and evaluation.

She also emphasised the role of legislative committee clerks and budget officers in ensuring efficiency and driving effectiveness in achieving budget objectives.

Niemanze noted that effective budgeting and the budgetary process are critical to Nigeria's socio-economic and political development.

Legit.ng gathers that the retreat aimed to identify practical measures to guide committees' clerks and budget officers in analysing, monitoring, and evaluating the federal government's budget.

Participants were expected to understand basic steps in budget analysis, monitoring, and evaluation and the role of committee clerks and budget officers in legislative research.

"NASS working with Tinubu": Reps deputy spokesman says

In another report, Philip Agbese, deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, said the 10th National Assembly is working closely with President Bola Tinubu to rebuild the trust of Nigerians.

The lawmaker described the relationship between the president and parliament as "strong, cordial, and wonderful," adding that it is a working partnership reviewed regularly to ensure the needs of Nigerians are being addressed.

Source: Legit.ng