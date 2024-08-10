A first-class graduate from Edo State University, Amos Ishaku, has secured a fully-funded PhD scholarship in the USA

Ishaku is one of the inmates at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Ughorgua, Ovia North-East LGA of Edo state

The Edo IDP first-class graduate will resume his PhD programme later this month at the University of Illinois

Benin City, Edo state - One of the inmates at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Edo state, Amos Ishaku, has secured a fully-funded PhD scholarship from the University of Illinois, Chicago, in the USA.

Ishaku graduated with First Class Honours in Chemical Engineering from Edo State University, Uzairue, in November 2023.

Ishaku will resume his PhD programme later this month at the University of Illinois. Photo credit: @edsu_uzairue

Source: Twitter

The coordinator of Home of the Needy, Pastor Solomon Folorunsho, disclosed this to journalists in Benin on Friday, August 9, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Folorunsho, who manages the IDP camp in Ughorgua, Ovia North-East LGA of Edo state said Ishaku is set to resume his PhD programme later this month at the University of Illinois.

He stated that Ishaku’s achievement highlights the importance of creating an enabling environment for the less privileged.

As reported by The Punch, Ishaku has been a beacon of hope for the over 4,000 children, most of whom were displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast.

Ishaku’s academic journey has been decorated with numerous awards, including:

The Best Graduating Student 2023 Award

The Mike Ozekhome Award for Overall Best-Graduating Student,

The Best Student Award in the Department of Chemical Engineering,

Honours for Excellence in Entrepreneurship and the Faculty of Engineering.

Folorunsho said:

“This is to let the world and our friends know that the support they are giving to the orphans, widows, displaced people, and the vulnerable in our centre is yielding great results.

“Besides those who graduated last year and those about to graduate, more than 200 are currently studying at different universities, with no fewer than 150 others processing their admissions.”

