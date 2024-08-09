"Is it actually Safe?: Nigerians React as Tinubu’s Aide Shares Video Of Danfo Bus Running on CNG
- Nigerians have reacted to the video of a Danfo bus running on Compressed natural gas (CNG) buying fuel in Lagos state
- Presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, shared the video, stating that Danfo buses in Lagos are getting CNG-compliant
- However, Nigerians have raised questions concerning the safety of a commercial bus having gas cylinder under the passenger seat
Lagos state - Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser of Information and Strategy to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said Danfo buses in the commercial city of Lagos are getting Compressed natural gas (CNG) compliant.
CNG is a fuel that can power vehicles and machines, including buses taking up less than 1% of the volume it does in its original form.
Reacting to the conversion of some commercial busses in Lagos to CNG, Onanuga via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @aonanuga1956, wrote:
“Danfo buses in Lagos are getting CNG compliant.”
Nigerians react to Danfo bus running on CNG
Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians on a Danfo bus running on CNG getting fuel at a filling station in Lagos state.
@tbaba100
It’s a time bomb for a nation with very hot weather and poor fire brigade service.
@RhoMas22
Is it actually safe to have a gas cylinder under the passenger seat?
@ubonmarcus
Have you guys considered safety? God abeg ooo.
@Steve60933409
It's not a safe practice at all. This is risky.
@owoadedeeway
But there prices are not getting cheaper.
@ImpressiveShola
Can anyone give the list of CNG conversion centres in Lagos?
@LarreyDaCryp
Unfortunately they still won't reduce their transport fares.
@Akin_Malaolu
It is important to measure the cost variations between routes using petrol and to the conversion to gas (CNG).
That is the economic development way of measuring cost variations.
We should not give kudos now until those cost variations are known. Thanks
@KayodeAbraham12
Next time be specific. Danfo buses in Lagos is an exaggeration blown out of proportñ. Where is CNG filling statñ frm Oshodi down to Toll-gate? Is d stretch of road not part of Lagos? Mention just 1. And of mention 2 CNG auto-conversion workshop along same axis??? One each will do.
@GbolahanObadime
Unfortunately, those drivers don't reduce their fare. They still charge the same fare as others despite buying gas at least than 60% cost of petrol or diesel.
Location of CNG filling station in Lagos
Legit.ng earlier reported that the video attracted many reactions as many people said they would also like to start using CNG as fuel.
It has been reported that CNG fuel is 70% cheaper than the premium motor spirit, which is currently sold for around N800.
