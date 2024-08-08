NNPC Speaks on Damage After Explosion at Ikeja Filling Station, Reassures Nigerians
- The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd has issued a statement following an explosion at a Mobil filling station
- The fire incident occurred around 11 a.m., raising concerns that it might have affected the newly built CNG station
- Nigerians have been reassured that the fire has been contained by the men of the Nigeria Fire Service
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd has assured the public that its newly built Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station in Lagos was not affected by the explosion in Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday, August 8, 2024.
The national oil company made the clarification after reports (not from Legit.ng) claimed that one of the new CNG stations built in partnership with NIPCO was affected.
Olufemi Soneye, the company’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, stated that the CNG stations operate without problems.
The statement reads:
"NNPC Ltd Wishes to state that the reported explosion at a filling station in Ikeja, Lagos, has nothing to do with the recently commissioned NNPC Gas Marketing Ltd (NGML)/NIPCO Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Stations, which are currently functioning and running safely without any incident.
“The NNPC Ltd also wishes to add that the NGML was not affected by the explosion; it is not involved in the activities of the affected station and all NGML facilities in Lagos, including pipelines, metering stations, above-ground installation and CNG facilities are in safe operating condition.”
Fire guts Mobil petrol station, properties in Lagos
Legit.ng reported that the Mobil petrol station at Allen Roundabout near Airport Hotel, Ikeja, on Obafemi Awolowo Way, Lagos, was gutted by fire on Thursday. The incident, which occurred around 11:00 a.m., also affected parts of the uppermost floor of a nearby two-storey building.
At the time of the report, firefighters had extinguished the blaze, and it was discovered that several vehicles had been affected.
NNPC speaks on forcing customers to buy lubricants
Legit.ng also previously reported that the NNPC said Nigerians were not required to buy lubricants or engines as a condition for purchasing or dispensing fuel at its retail stations.
The NNPC also said it did not ask any of its attendants to demand from users to buy lubricants or engine oil as a condition for purchasing fuel.
NNPC’s chief corporate communications officer, Olufemi Soneye, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, June 30, 2024.
