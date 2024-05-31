A video has shown a filling station where drivers can buy compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel in Ikeja, Lagos

The video has attracted many reactions as many people said they would also like to start using CNG as fuel

It has been reported that CNG fuel is 70% cheaper than the premium motor spirit, which is currently sold for around N800

Many people are reacting to a video of a filling station where CNG fuel is sold in Lagos state.

The video shared on TikTok revealed that the filling station is located in Ikeja, Lagos.

The CNG station is located in Ikeja Lagos. Photo credit: Getty Images/poco_bw and TikTok/@ikejarecord. Lady's photo used for illustration only.

Source: UGC

The CNG filling station looks big with multiple pumps, and it has been opened for drivers who use CNG as fuel.

Experts say CNG is 70% cheaper than premium motor spirit even as some Nigerians are hoping to convert their cars to start using it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The price of CNG in Nigeria

CNG fuel is also reported to be sold between N200 and 260 per standard cubic meter. The video of the CNG filling station was shared by Ikeja Records.

The post reads:

"CNG, which stands for compressed natural gas, is an alternative fuel that can replace petrol, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It’s suitable for use in traditional petrol and internal combustion engine vehicles, as well as specifically designed vehicles."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as video shows CNG filling station

@TimiBash said:

"Where exactly at agidingbi?"

@segunope said:

"Mobil has established one since in Ibadan, Lagos - Ibadan toll gate precisely."

@wyice said:

"So who can buy fuel there? Are danfo drivers customers?"

Man gives out PMS for free

In a related story, a Nigerian man warmed many hearts on social media after he bought one gallon of fuel and handed it out for free. This came at a time when fuel was being sold at the price of N850 per litre in some places across the country.

The driver who received the free fuel was short of words as he poured it happily into his car and embraced the kind man afterwards.

A lot of Nigerians who saw the video praised the man and said they wished to also encounter him.

Source: Legit.ng