Fatai Ayoola, Chairman of the Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area in Lagos State, has stated that no local government should struggle to meet the newly-approved N70,000 minimum wage.

Furthermore, Ayoola emphasized that with the recent financial autonomy and increased funding to local governments, implementing the new wage should be manageable.

LG chairman, Fatai Ayoola speaks on newly approved minimum wage Photo credit: Fatai Ayoola

Source: Facebook

He highlighted that federal allocations to local governments have seen a 100 percent increase under President Bola Tinubu's administration, The Punch reported.

He said:

"There is no excuse for councils to struggle with paying the minimum wage, given the direct federal allocations they receive.

"In Ajeromi-Ifelodun, we already provide more than the minimum wage by including allowances in our staff salaries.

"Paying the minimum wage will not create any problems for us and will not impact our current or future projects."

He also mentioned that the council consistently provides palliatives to both its staff and community members.

Tinubu lauded over LG autonomy

He praised President Tinubu for advancing financial autonomy for local governments, asserting that councils should leverage this to better serve their communities and ensure transparency, PM News reported.

Ayoola emphasized that local officials should make necessary sacrifices for the benefit of grassroots residents.

He recounted that after the 2020 #EndSARS protests led to the burning of their secretariat and the loss of 84 vehicles (including 26 new ones), the local council’s management and councillors contributed their three months’ salaries towards rebuilding.

Although the Federal Government did not provide support, the Lagos State Government contributed six vehicles.

He called on Nigerians to hold their local government chairmen accountable for their actions.

Source: Legit.ng