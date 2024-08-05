The EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyode, has vowed that the commission will go after the local government chairmen soon

Speaking at an event bordering on accountability and good governance in the 774 local government areas in the country, Olukoyode said the Supreme Court judgment on LG autonomy informed the agency's notice to the local councils

According to the EFCC chairman, the move will strengthen accountability, transparency and citizen participation at the local government office

Ola Olukoyede, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), vows to scrutinize Local Government Area administrations in Nigeria.

The chairman of the anti-graft agency spoke at a dialogue on deepening accountability and good governance in Nigeria's 774 LGAs.

Why EFCC vow to probe council chair

According to The Cable, Olukoyede's comment follows the Supreme Court's ruling granting financial autonomy to local councils.

He emphasized the importance of accountability, transparency, and citizen participation in good governance. He called for "solid and development-minded people" to lead LGA administrations.

According to him, the EFCC will monitor LGA activities to ensure effective governance.

The EFCC chairman was represented by the agency's director and coordinator of special duties, Friday Ebelo, who said that “solid and development-minded people are needed to man the local government administrations”.

Stakeholders want attention focus on LG

Waziri Adio, founder of Agora Policy, who spoke at the event, noted that LGAs are the least trusted tier of government despite their critical role.

Adio attributed the lack of trust to ineffective functioning and citizen disinterest. He emphasized the need for accountability mechanisms to ensure representatives serve the people.

He then suggested experimenting with direct democracy to enhance citizens' involvement and deepen democracy at the local level.

Kole Shettima, MacArthur Foundation Africa director, identified education, policy discourse, and local vs. federal dynamics as hindrances to effective local governance.

Shettima called for platforms for policy discussion and community-driven projects to drive positive change in Nigeria's local governance landscape.

