The Yoruba Council, led by Hassan Oladotun, has praised President Bola Tinubu for his recent national broadcast

The Yoruba Council commended Tinubu for his pragmatic handling of the protests, noting his decision to avoid anger and instead let the law take its course

Oladotun condemned the display of Russian flags during protests as a serious breach of national loyalty and urged President Tinubu to take legal actions

FCT, Abuja—In response to recent protests, the Yoruba Council has expressed strong support for President Bola Tinubu's recent national broadcast and praised his handling of the situation.

The Council's President, Hassan Oladotun, spoke with Legit.ng on Wednesday, August 7, in Abuja.

Yoruba Council President, Hassan Oladotun speaks on President Tinubu's broadcast to protesters Photo credit: Hassan Oladotun/Nurphotos

He commended Tinubu for addressing the issues raised by protesters and for his restrained approach, adding that Tinubu’s broadcast was a comprehensive response to the hardships faced by Nigerians.

He said:

“Truthfully, anyone condemning the President's statement on Sunday is just being myopic and unreasonable.

“Mr. President genuinely addressed all the fundamental issues that were raised, dissected them, and resolved them in favor of the citizens.”

Tinubu commended for choosing patience, dialogue

The Yoruba Council emphasized that despite the ongoing protests, Tinubu's approach to handling grievances has been pragmatic and democratic, saying:

“Even when President Tinubu was in a position to express deep anger over the political maneuvers by parties led by Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, he chose not to.

“He simply stated that the law would take its course, which is what a patriotic and democratic leader would do.”

Nigerians urged to embrace dialogue

Oladotun stressed the importance of dialogue and constructive engagement in resolving national issues, saying:

“We need to make our democracy work. For me, dialogue is the way forward."

Russian flag: Tinubu urged to take action against Sowore

On protesters waving Russian flags, Oladotun condemned the act as a serious breach of national loyalty and called on the President to proceed with legal action against Omoyele Sowore.

Oladotun opined:

“Flying the Russian flag during protests is a treasonable felony. For Sowore to endorse this act means he is culpable and should be arrested, along with anyone else involved. What they are doing is no longer a protest but an act against the nation.”

Source: Legit.ng