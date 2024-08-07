Hamza Al-Mustapha, former Chief Security Officer to General Sani Abacha, stated that calls for military intervention amid current frustrations are misguided

Al-Mustapha emphasized the importance of maintaining military control under democratic governance

Al-Mustapha interpreted the display of Russian flags by protesters as a sign of dissatisfaction with the Nigerian system and a search for alternatives

The Chief Security Officer to the late General Sani Abacha, Hamza Al-Mustapha, has stated that despite growing frustrations among Nigerians, which have led to calls for military intervention, such a move is not the solution

The retired Nigerian Army major, intelligence officer stated this in an interview with journalists.

Al-Mustapha: Military should remain under democratic control

Al-Mustapha argued that instead of turning to military rule, Nigeria should refine its democratic processes to address current issues, Leadership reported.

He emphasized that the military should remain under democratic control and focus on strengthening its role and improving national security.

He also criticized current leaders for failing to address Nigerians' grievances, describing it as a sign of negligence and inadequate advisement.

Al-Mustapha: Raised Russian flag shows distrust for Nigerian system

Commenting on the sight of Russian flags being waved by protesters during the #EndBadGovernance demonstrations, he suggested that the display of these foreign symbols reflected a search for alternatives amid a lack of confidence in the Nigerian system, rather than indicating direct Russian involvement.

He further explained that the Nigerian youths raising the Russian flags were expressing a desire for new solutions.

He urged the leadership to reassess and address the pressing issues facing the country, Vanguard reported.

He said:

"In my view, considering human psychology and the misuse of rights under Chapter Two of our constitution, the youths seeking alternatives are essentially calling for the leadership to reassess the situation in order to find effective solutions."

Al-Mustapha added that while he did not support the ongoing street protests, he acknowledged that the protesters did give advance notice.

