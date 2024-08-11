Global site navigation

Protests: Why Nigerians Should Shift Hunger Frustration to Buhari, Yoruba Council Gives Reasons
Nigeria

by  Ezra Ukanwa 2 min read
  • The Yoruba Council advises Nigerians to redirect their frustrations from the current administration to former President Muhammadu Buhari
  • Hassan Oladotun, President of the Yoruba Council, claims that severe economic issues today, including currency devaluation and fuel price hikes, stem from Buhari’s tenure
  • Oladotun emphasizes that blaming President Tinubu for problems originating from Buhari’s era is unproductive

FCT, Abuja - The Yoruba Council has advised Nigerians to shift their focus and frustrations from the current administration to former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Wednesday, August 7, the Yoruba Council President, Hassan Oladotun, argued that the severe economic and social hardships faced today were largely a result of Buhari's policies and leadership failures.

Yoruba Council President, Oladotun speaks about hardship protest
Oladotun: Nigeria's hardship stemmed from Buhari

Oladotun alleged that the previous administration, particularly under Buhari, significantly exacerbated economic difficulties through currency changes, fuel price hikes, and widespread corruption.

He said:

“The pains we are enduring now stem from the Buhari era. Despite the tremendous challenges, northern leaders and youths, who are now vocally opposing President Tinubu, did not speak up during Buhari's tenure.
"They seemed to have tacitly endorsed the hardship, whether through inaction or silent complicity.”

Oladotun accused northern leaders of failing to address or even acknowledge the economic damage inflicted during Buhari's presidency, and now, their criticism of the current administration seems disingenuous.

Blaming Tinubu for hardship is counterproductive, says Oladotun

Addressing the current #EndBadGovernance protests, the Oladotun argued that blaming President Tinubu for issues rooted in the past is counterproductive.

He said:

“We are deeply pained by the ongoing protests and question whether they are genuinely about national progress or merely an attempt to target specific interests."

Oladotun, while emphasizing that repairing an economy devastated by previous mismanagement is challenging, called for a more focused and constructive approach to address Nigeria's problems, including holding accountable local government officials and governors who have mismanaged resources.

Police arrest foreign sponsors of protests

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that operatives of the Kano state police command have arrested at least six Spanish nationals in connection with the ongoing protest against hunger and economic hardship.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Salman Garba, said 76 others, including the tailor sewing Russian flags, have been arrested.

