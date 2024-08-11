The Yoruba Council advises Nigerians to redirect their frustrations from the current administration to former President Muhammadu Buhari

Hassan Oladotun, President of the Yoruba Council, claims that severe economic issues today, including currency devaluation and fuel price hikes, stem from Buhari’s tenure

Oladotun emphasizes that blaming President Tinubu for problems originating from Buhari’s era is unproductive

FCT, Abuja - The Yoruba Council has advised Nigerians to shift their focus and frustrations from the current administration to former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Wednesday, August 7, the Yoruba Council President, Hassan Oladotun, argued that the severe economic and social hardships faced today were largely a result of Buhari's policies and leadership failures.

Oladotun: Nigeria's hardship stemmed from Buhari

Oladotun alleged that the previous administration, particularly under Buhari, significantly exacerbated economic difficulties through currency changes, fuel price hikes, and widespread corruption.

He said:

“The pains we are enduring now stem from the Buhari era. Despite the tremendous challenges, northern leaders and youths, who are now vocally opposing President Tinubu, did not speak up during Buhari's tenure.

"They seemed to have tacitly endorsed the hardship, whether through inaction or silent complicity.”

Oladotun accused northern leaders of failing to address or even acknowledge the economic damage inflicted during Buhari's presidency, and now, their criticism of the current administration seems disingenuous.

Blaming Tinubu for hardship is counterproductive, says Oladotun

Addressing the current #EndBadGovernance protests, the Oladotun argued that blaming President Tinubu for issues rooted in the past is counterproductive.

He said:

“We are deeply pained by the ongoing protests and question whether they are genuinely about national progress or merely an attempt to target specific interests."

Oladotun, while emphasizing that repairing an economy devastated by previous mismanagement is challenging, called for a more focused and constructive approach to address Nigeria's problems, including holding accountable local government officials and governors who have mismanaged resources.

