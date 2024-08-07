Nine people have been appointed by President Tinubu as board members of two federal institutions

State House, Abuja - On Wednesday, August 7, approved the appointment of nine Nigerians to the governing councils of these federal tertiary institutions; the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron, Akwa Ibom State, and the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, Kaduna State.

Tinubu approves new appointments in two federal tertiary institutions.

Tinubu makes 9 appointments in aviation, maritime colleges

The Presidency announced the appointments on Wednesday in a statement signed by Tinubu’s special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

According to the statement shared by Dada Olusegun, an aide to President Tinubu on social media, the following Nigerians were appointed to the governing councils of these specialized institutions of learning:

Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron, Akwa Ibom State

(1) Kehinde Akinola -- Chairman

(2) Shehu Maigari Doguwa-- Member

(3) Samuel Isichei -- Member

(4) Faisal Lawal Halidu -- Member

NIgerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, Kaduna state

(1) Anthony Manzo -- Chairman

(2) Ngozi Okuoma -- Member

(3) Durungunwa Abdulmalik -- Member

(4) Biodun Taiwo -- Member

(5) Florence Toyin Olorunfemi -- Member

"The President expects members of the governing boards of these institutions to serve with integrity and devotion to the enhancement of their structural, academic, and all-around standards," Ngelale stated.

Nigerians react to Tinubu's new appointment

Legit.ng captured some reactions on X below:

@RealTutsi tweeted:

"Southern presidency."

@irikavictor3 tweeted:

"This Yorubanisation of Nigeria will hit Yaribas real bad” tulumbu should continue destroying Yorubas."

Nigerians react as Tinubu appoints Masari, others

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu appointed Aminu Masari, former Governor of Katsina State, as the new Chairman of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Board.

The appointment, announced by presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale, also includes six new board members.

The president has emphasized the need for the new board members to be dedicated to advancing TETFund’s goals of supporting and improving tertiary education in Nigeria.

