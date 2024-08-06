Jubilation as Nigerian Governor Declares Readiness to Pay N70,000 Minimum Wage
- Governor Abdullahi Sule has declared his readiness to pay the new national minimum wage of N70,000 to workers in Nasarawa state
- An aide to Governor Sule, Comrade Peter Ahemba said the governor is committed to Workers' welfare and the entire development of the state
- Ahemba said Governor Sule is taking steps to address the economic hardship through profitable youth engagement and entrepreneurship training
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy
Nasarawa state - Governor Abdullahi Sule said he is ready to pay N70,000 national minimum wage to civil servants in Nasarawa state.
The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Sule on public affairs, Comrade Peter Ahemba, said the governor has already approved the payment of the new minimum wage.
According to Vanguard, Ahemba stated this while speaking at a media chat with the correspondent’s chapel.
“Governor Abdullahi Sule is more than ready to pay the ₦70,000 minimum wage passed into law and accented to by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. His Excellency Engineer Sule is committed to Workers' welfare and the entire development of the state.”
He said Governor Sule commended the youths for shunning the ongoing protest against hunger and economic hardship.
“The government of Abdullahi Sule is aware of the current hardship everyone is going through and he is taking steps to address the current hardship through profitable youth engagement and entrepreneurship training as parts of his agenda of industrialisation.”
Nigerian governor cries out over N70,000 minimum wage
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state cried out over the implementation of the new national minimum wage of N70,000.
Yahaya said his administration cannot pay civil servants in the state the N70,000 new minimum wage.
He argued that even with the increased allocation from the federation account, the state cannot afford the new package for workers
