Adamawa state - 22-year-old nab, Muhammed Mustapha, has been arrested by the police for kidnapping and killing his 8-year-old cousin, Muhammed Auwal Khalifa in Adamawa state.

Mustapha was arrested by detectives attached to the Adamawa State Intelligence Department (SID), following a report by the victim’s father, Harris Muhammed.

The boy hailed from Madina Ward in Mubi North local government area of the state.

According to Leadership, the suspect demanded N2.8 million ransom as a precondition to free the boy after he kidnapped the victim.

It was gathered that Mustapha intoxicated his victim and strangled the boy to death before the victim’s parents could raise and pay the ransom.

The state police public relations office (PRO), SP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the tragic incident and arrest of the suspect in Yola on Monday, August 5.

Nguroje said the suspect confessed to committing the crime and blamed it on consumption of an intoxicating substance.

