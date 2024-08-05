Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) said 20,371 students from six tertiary institutions have been paid N20,000 monthly stipends for July 2024.

The NELFUND director of finance, Ibom Uche, said the Fund is working towards paying students from approximately, “55 additional tertiary institutions.

NELFUND is working towards paying students from approximately, “55 additional tertiary institutions. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

Ibom disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday, August 5, The Punch reports.

He listed the six universities as:

Bayero University Kano (BUK)

Federal University, Dutsin-Ma

University of Ilorin, Kwara state

University of Benin (UNIBEN)

University of Ibadan (UI)

University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID)

“It is anticipated that this will be concluded within the next two weeks as the fund is committed to ensuring that all eligible students receive their stipends promptly.”

He added that President Bola Tinubu had further committed the sum of N50bn to the student loan cause, Leadership reports.

“It is noteworthy that the President only Sunday committed a further 50 billion Naira from recovered proceeds of crime.

“NELFUND appreciates the patience and cooperation of students and institutions as the organisation works assiduously to fulfill its previous made commitments to Nigerian students.”

