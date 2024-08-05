BREAKING: Kaduna State Gov't Orders 24-Hour Curfew, Details Emerge
- Governor Uba Sani and the Kaduna State Security Council have imposed a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna and Zaria Metropolises
- The order came in response to looting and destruction of property linked to the protests
- The governor assured that authorities will continuously monitor the situation and review the curfew as needed to address the evolving security challenges
Kaduna State - The Governor of Kaduna State Uba Sani, has announced a 24-hour curfew for Kaduna and Zaria Metropolises.
In a statement signed by the overseeing commissioner, of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan, stated that the order is effective immediately, in response to escalating violence linked to ongoing protests.
Curfew imposed due to Hijacking of Protests, says Gov Sani
Sani noted that the decision came after a thorough review of the state's security situation.
He said the council determined that criminal elements had taken advantage of the protests, resulting in widespread looting and destruction.
He said:
“There is substantial evidence indicating that the protests, which initially began as peaceful demonstrations, have been hijacked by criminals.
"These individuals have engaged in serious criminal activities, including the looting of shops and the destruction of both private and public property.”
Details later...
