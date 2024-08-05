Governor Uba Sani and the Kaduna State Security Council have imposed a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna and Zaria Metropolises

The order came in response to looting and destruction of property linked to the protests

The governor assured that authorities will continuously monitor the situation and review the curfew as needed to address the evolving security challenges

In a statement signed by the overseeing commissioner, of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan, stated that the order is effective immediately, in response to escalating violence linked to ongoing protests.

Curfew imposed due to Hijacking of Protests, says Gov Sani

Sani noted that the decision came after a thorough review of the state's security situation.

He said the council determined that criminal elements had taken advantage of the protests, resulting in widespread looting and destruction.

He said:

“There is substantial evidence indicating that the protests, which initially began as peaceful demonstrations, have been hijacked by criminals.

"These individuals have engaged in serious criminal activities, including the looting of shops and the destruction of both private and public property.”

