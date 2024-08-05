Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has declared a 24-hour curfew for Jos and Bukuru metropolis

The governor explained that the curfew was instituted after assessing the actions of individuals who exploited the nationwide protests to terrorize residents

The governor also expressed gratitude to the Plateau State community, especially the clergy and imams, for their support and peaceful conduct during the protests

Jos, Plateau state - Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has announced a 24-hour curfew for Jos and Bukuru metropolis.

The order was contained in a recent statement released Sunday night, August 4, signed by the governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere.

Plateau Gov, Mutfwang takes action amid hardship protests Photo credit: @CalebMutfwang

Source: Twitter

Mutfwang explains reason for 24-hr curfew

As reported by The Punch, the governor explained that the curfew was imposed due to reports of looting in the Bauchi Road community and Zolo Junction by criminals earlier that day.

The statement reads:

"To significantly improve safety and maintain public order, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has instituted a 24-hour curfew for Jos/Bukuru Metropolis, starting at midnight on Sunday, August 4, 2024.

"Governor Mutfwang made this decision after consulting with state security agencies and assessing the actions of malicious individuals who exploited the nationwide protests to terrorize innocent people.

"The governor highlighted that these criminals, armed with daggers, machetes, and other weapons, invaded shops and restaurants along Bauchi Road and Zololo Junction, stealing food and other valuable items."

The statement also included a warning from the governor to those intending to continue their acts of terror against innocent people, advising them to stop immediately or face severe legal consequences.

Mutfwang directs security agencies to maintain order

Additionally, the governor urged relevant security agencies to stay alert and proactive to prevent any potential disturbances to law and order, Vanguard reported.

Governor Mutfwang expressed his gratitude to the people of Plateau State, especially the clergy and imams, for their steadfast support of government policies and programs.

He commended the community's peaceful behaviour before, during, and after the protests and encouraged everyone to maintain this spirit of peace as they work together to build a united and progressive Plateau.

