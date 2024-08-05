Solomon Dalung, former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, condemned President Bola Tinubu’s nationwide protest broadcast

Jos, Plateau State - On Sunday, August 4, Solomon Dalung, the former Minister of Youth and Sports Development under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, criticised President Bola Tinubu's national broadcast.

The broadcast, however, aimed to end the ongoing nationwide hunger protest.

Dalung, who led a protest in Jos, Plateau State, last Thursday, August 1, attended an open-air church service by the protesters on Sunday.

Speaking to journalists at the Old Airport Roundabout, where a large crowd of protesters, including Christian and Muslim leaders, had gathered, Dalung denounced Tinubu's broadcast as ineffective and maintained that the protest was far from over, The Punch reported.

The former minister stated:

“The President’s speech was empty; he didn’t make any effort to appeal to the protesters to end their demonstration.

"Instead, he merely issued threats and instructed security forces to intensify their crackdown, including shooting and killing."

Nigerians are more motivated to protest, says Dalung

Speaking further, Dalung said that 's speech has only motivated the Nigerian people to intensify protests, Vanguard reported.

He said:

"He didn’t address the Nigerian people; it was as if he was speaking only to himself and his cabinet. His comments have only reinforced our determination to persist with the protest.”

Tinubu urged to listen to plights of Nigerians

In a related development, activist Deji Adeyanju has issued a direct appeal to President Bola Tinubu, urging him to genuinely engage with the concerns of the Nigerian people.

Speaking with Legit.ng on Saturday, August 3, Adeyanju also advocated for a National Dialogue with the protesters, stressing that President Tinubu should demonstrate sincerity in his approach

Furthermore, Adeyanju criticised the draft speech prepared for President Tinubu, alleging that it undermines the protesters' genuine concerns.

