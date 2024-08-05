The Nigerian government has stated that some areas in the UK witnessed disturbing protests on Saturday, August 3

On Monday, August 5, the ministry of foreign affairs of Nigeria issued a travel advisory because there are predictions of escalation of the UK violence

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian government, through the ministry of foreign affairs, on Monday, August 5, issued a travel alert to citizens planning to visit the United Kingdom (UK).

Legit.ng reports that England is experiencing its most severe rioting in 13 years.

Riot police officers push back anti-migration protesters outside the Holiday Inn Express Hotel which is housing asylum seekers on Sunday, August 4, in Rotherham, UK. Photo credit: Christopher Furlong

UK riots: 'Take precautionary measures', Nigeria to citizens

This is after anti-immigration protests erupted in response to a mass stabbing that killed three young girls in Southport.

Multiple towns and cities in England and Northern Ireland saw clashes between anti-immigration demonstrators and counter-protesters, with police officers attacked and injured.

Dozens of arrests were made after the scenes of disorder, with police warning that further violence is likely in the coming days.

Reacting to the situation in the UK, the ministry of foreign affairs of Nigeria — in a statement signed by Eche Abu-Obe, its spokesperson — asked its citizens to be watchful.

The statement partly reads:

“Citizens are advised to be extra vigilant and take measures as follows:

Avoid crowded areas and large gatherings. Avoid political processions and protests, and rallies or marches Be vigilant and self-aware at all times. Contact the high commission with a view to passing information that could be of interest via e-mail and telephone hc@nigeriahc.org.uk, +442078391244

Nigeria protest: Foreign nation's security advisories

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the UK, the United States of America (USA), and Canada all issued security alerts to their citizens in Nigeria, warning of violence during the nationwide protests.

In separate travel advisories, the three countries cautioned their citizens to avoid areas of likely confrontations between security agencies and protesters.

