Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi II, has condemned the vandalism and looting that occurred during Thursday's protest, asserting that such criminal acts should have been avoided.

The Emir urged residents not to buy any stolen goods but instead to report such crimes to security agents to help catch those responsible.

In a press conference held on Friday, July 2, at the Emir’s palace, Sanusi, who is also a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), expressed his dismay over Kano being the hardest hit by the protest, which he noted had been overtaken by criminals.

Emir Sanusi condemns vandalization of public properties

He specifically criticized the attacks on the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Digital Industrial Park, Kano State Print Press, and other public facilities, The Guardian reported

He stated that valuable equipment was looted and destroyed.

He stressed that such criminal behavior must be discouraged to prevent further setbacks to Kano's economy and development.

He said:

"We have hindered our own progress. The burned printing press will need to be rebuilt, and new machinery will have to be purchased—funds that could have been used for youth programs, poverty alleviation, education, healthcare, and other critical areas we are protesting about.

"The Nigerian Communications Commission’s Digital Centre of Excellence, which was intended to provide digital training and prepare our youth for exams, was also damaged.

"I had personally discussed this with the minister, who was scheduled to visit next week for its commissioning.

"Instead, we’ve destroyed valuable resources and squandered hundreds of millions of naira that could have been invested in our development."

The Emir urged residents to stay resilient, reject attempts by those seeking to use them for destructive purposes, and remain hopeful that Kano will recover from these recent challenges,

Emir Bayero urges for calm, prayers for Nigeria

Meanwhile, the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero, has urged for calm, patience, and ongoing prayers to tackle the country’s economic difficulties, Arise Television reported.

Bayero made this appeal at his Nasarawa Palace while receiving a letter of demands from members of the Kano Coalition for Peace Ambassadors.

Emir Bayero emphasized the crucial role of dialogue in reaching goals and assured the coalition that their concerns would be addressed.

He highlighted that persistent engagement and communication are essential for resolving the issues affecting the community.

